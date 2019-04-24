By EUOBSERVER

Four in ten Spanish voters remain undecided ahead of Sunday 28 April's general election, which polls predicts could end in political deadlock. Prime minister Pedro Sanchez's socialists (PSOE) is polled to win 30 percent support but may need more than leftist Unidas Podemos plus Catalan separatists' support to rule. The opposition coalition of conservatives, liberals and a new national-conservative party is also short of the majority, supported by 45 percent.