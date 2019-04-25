By EUOBSERVER

The leader of the far-right French National Rally, Marine Le Pen, will be in Copenhagen this week for talks with Soren Espersen, vice-chairman of the right-wing Danish People's Party. The Danish party recently broke ranks with the UK conservative-dominated ECR group in the European Parliament and supported Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini in forming a new nationalist-conservative EP group. Le Pen has pledged to join Salvini's initiative.