Wednesday

24th Apr 2019

Ticker

Le Pen in Copenhagen for talks with new key ally

By

The leader of the far-right French National Rally, Marine Le Pen, will be in Copenhagen this week for talks with Soren Espersen, vice-chairman of the right-wing Danish People's Party. The Danish party recently broke ranks with the UK conservative-dominated ECR group in the European Parliament and supported Italy's deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini in forming a new nationalist-conservative EP group. Le Pen has pledged to join Salvini's initiative.

Lisbeth Kirk

Weber vow to block Nord Stream 2 amid 'sue' threat

Manfred Weber, the leader of the centre-right EPP political group, has vowed to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The pledge comes amid a new threat from the CEO of Nord Stream 2 to sue the European Union.

Opinion

'Next Juncker' must fix EU's corporate power problem

The time for genuine lobby regulation and a stop to the risk of corporate capture of EU policy-making is now. It is a question of survival and must be a priority for the next head of the European Commission.

EU want Facebook pan-EU advert fix for May elections

EU institutions want Facebook to relax its rules, to allow pan-European political groups to carry out EU-wide campaigns. Facebook has yet to implement the demands - posing questions on the extent to which Europe relies on the US tech firm.

Trump's Israel plan to 'test' EU resolve

EU countries ought to draw "red lines" for US president Donald Trump on the Arab-Israeli conflict, Herman Van Rompuy, the former head of the EU Council, has said.

News in Brief

  1. Political deadlock looms at Sunday's Spanish election
  3. Trump to meet May and Macron on Europe visit in June
  4. Johnson's sister to run in EU elections on new list
  5. Weber pledges to 'block' Nord Stream 2 as president
  6. UK warns migrants not to cross 'dangerous' Channel
  7. Austria's FPO publishes racist poem
  8. Spanish party leaders spar over Catalonia

  2. 'Next Juncker' must fix EU's corporate power problem
  4. Ukraine comic-president invited to EU capitals
  6. Romania drafts EU code on NGO migrant rescues
  7. Bulgaria, Hungary, and Malta shamed on press unfreedom
  8. EU drafts $20bn US sanctions list in aviation dispute

