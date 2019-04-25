Ticker
Putin offers Russian citizenship to Ukraine regions
By EUOBSERVER
Russian president Vladimir Putin on Wednesday signed a decree to allow residents in the eastern Ukraine territories, held by Moscow-backed rebels, to obtain Russian citizenship under a simplified procedure. The move piles pressure on Ukraine's president-elect Volodymyr Zelensky, who won by a landslide last Sunday and promised renewed peace talks with Moscow. Ukraine's foreign minister Pavlo Klimkin called Putin's move an "aggression and interference" in Ukraine's internal affairs.