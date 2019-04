By EUOBSERVER

The EU is badly prepared for a new refugee crisis, according to UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi. "Europe is not prepared for a refugee crisis today. The states are not pulling together," he said in an interview to German newspaper Die Welt. "The European public underestimates any threat, any displacement that does not take place in Europe" he added. Italian-born Grandi has held the UN post since 2016.