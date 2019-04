By EUOBSERVER

Italy has asking the EU to prepare a plan of action for a new wave of migrants escaping from the armed conflict in Libya, Italian foreign minister Enzo Moavero announced at a joint news conference in Rome on Wednesday after meeting UN's Libya envoy, Ghassan Salame. Armed men raided the Qasr Ben Ghashir detention centre, south of Tripoli on Tuesday, and shot a number of the people being held there.