By EUOBSERVER

A priest at the funeral of Lyra McKee, the 29-year-old journalist killed in recent violence in Northern Ireland, asked politicians why it took her death to unite them after the power-sharing executive body in the region collapsed in 2017. Father Martin Magill's comments received a standing ovation at the funeral. The leaders of republican Sinn Fein and loyalist Democratic Unionist Party have pledged to enter talks to resume power-sharing.