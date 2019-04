By EUOBSERVER

Far-right populist party leaders will meet in Prague on Thursday, as their numbers are expected to surge at the EU elections next month. France's National Rally chief Marine Le Pen and Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders are among the speakers. Italian League leader and interior minister Matteo Salvini will send a video message. Czech lawmaker Tomio Okamura will host the event, who heads the Freedom and Direct Democracy party.