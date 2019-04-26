By EUOBSERVER

France's president Emmanuel Macron will Thursday announce a package of measures that could include lowering taxes after five months of often violent protests by the 'yellow vests'. Macron held a three-month long national debate to quell the anger. Leaked reports suggest measures could include cutting income tax, halting hospital and school closure in rural areas, and abolishing the Ecole Nationale d'Administration civil service college, a symbol of a privileged elite.