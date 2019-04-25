Thursday

25th Apr 2019

EU: Russian citizenship plan 'attacks' Ukraine sovereignty

By

Russian president Vladimir Putin's decree to allow residents in the Moscow-backed rebel-held Ukrainian eastern regions citizenship in a simplified manner "is another attack on Ukraine's sovereignty by Russia," the spokesperson for EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said in a statement on Thursday. The move "shows Russia's intention to further destabilise Ukraine and to exacerbate the conflict", it said, adding the EU expects Russia to refrain from such actions.

