Friday

26th Apr 2019

Ticker

Talks to merge Germany's two largest banks collapse

By

Merger talks between Germany's two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, ended in failure on Thursday, as the risks were deemed too high. German finance minister Olaf Scholz had supported the merger in order to form a national champion in the banking industry able to compete with top banks on Wall Street. The German government owns 15.5 percent of Commerzbank after the bank was bailed out during the financial crisis.

Greens commit to air quality 'super commissioner'

Following an investigation into the Dieselgate scandal, the European Parliament recommended a single commissioner should be responsible for both air quality and setting industrial standards. But only the Greens want to commit to carry out that advice.

EU and Japan in delicate trade talks

The Japanese PM comes to Brussels to discuss the first results of the new EU-Japan free trade deal, plus WTO reform - a sensitive topic before he moves onto Washington to face Donald Trump.

Opinion

Closer EU-Caribbean ties mean greater prosperity for all

The foreign affairs minister of Haiti calls for the replacement EU-Africa, Caribbean, Pacific 'Cotonou' agreement of 2000 to be updated to take account climate change, infrastructure and tourism to help the country transition away from aid-dependence.

News in Brief

