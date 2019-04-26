Ticker
Talks to merge Germany's two largest banks collapse
By EUOBSERVER
Merger talks between Germany's two biggest banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, ended in failure on Thursday, as the risks were deemed too high. German finance minister Olaf Scholz had supported the merger in order to form a national champion in the banking industry able to compete with top banks on Wall Street. The German government owns 15.5 percent of Commerzbank after the bank was bailed out during the financial crisis.