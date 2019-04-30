By EUOBSERVER

A draft treaty on future EU-Swiss relations is not acceptable to Swiss trade unions. "This text is dead," said Pierre-Yves Maillard, president of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (SGB) in an interview to NZZ am Sonntag. Switzerland has the highest wages in Europe and could not allow uncontrolled opening of the Swiss labour market due to risk of wage pressure. "Ultimately there is no way around fresh negotiations," he added.