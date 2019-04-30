Ticker
Conservative party holding back on EP campaign launch
By EUOBSERVER
While several UK parties have already launched their campaigns ahead of European Parliament elections on 23 May, the Conservative party is holding back and focussing instead on next week's local elections, party chair Brandon Lewis has told the BBC. Talks between UK prime minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are set to continue this week to try to break the deadlock over Britain's exit from the European Union.