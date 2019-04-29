By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel and French president Emmanuel Macron are co-hosting a West Balkan summit in Berlin on Monday to revive dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo on possible border changes. The initiative comes after a Brussels-led dialogue collapsed last year. Leaders of Bosnia-Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia and EU representatives will participate, while North Macedonia's Zoran Zaev and Albania's Edi Ramawill meet separately with Merkel.