By EUOBSERVER

The exiled ex-Catalan president and independence leader Carles Puigdemont has been barred from running in the European Parliament elections in May by Spain's electoral authority. Two of his former colleagues, Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati, were also banned Monday. Puigdemont, in exile in Belgium, called it a "flagrant violation of the fundamental human right to stand in elections", and signs of "collusion" between judges and unionist politicians in Madrid.