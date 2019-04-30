Ticker
Barnier: UK parties should reach deal this week
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday he hopes Britain's ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour party will reach a deal this week on the withdrawal agreement from the EU, including possible membership in a customs union. "The ball is in the UK court," Barnier told students in Leuven university in Belgium. Labour has also been discussing the idea of holding a confirmatory referendum on any Brexit deal.