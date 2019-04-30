Ticker
UK parties should reach deal this week, Barnier said
By EUOBSERVER
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said Monday he hopes Britain's ruling Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party will reach a deal this week on the withdrawal agreement from the EU, including possible membership in a customs union. "The ball is in the UK court," Barnier told students in Leuven university in Belgium. Labour has also been discussing the idea of holding a confirmatory referendum on any Brexit deal.