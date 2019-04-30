Tuesday

30th Apr 2019

Ticker

Trump family sues Deutsche Bank over documents release

By

US president Donald Trump and several members of his family on Monday sued Deutsche Bank to stop it from handing over financial records to congressional subpoenas investigating his companies' financial dealings. Trump's lawsuit contends that demands for records by Democrat-controlled House committees have "no legitimate or lawful purpose" and were issued to harass him as president. Deutsche Bank started providing financial records to New York state's attorney general last week.

EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products

A public petition from people around Europe demanded the European Commission prohibit trade with Israeli settlements. But the Brussels-executive rejected the request, telling reporters it has no legal basis to act on the matter.

EU top court backs Canada trade deal in ruling

The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that the EU-Canada free trade agreement, and its controversial dispute settlement mechanism, is in line with the bloc's rules.

Feature

Spitzenkandidaten debate in Maastricht minus Weber

Five candidates discussed what they would do if they were the next president of the European Commission. But the big absentee of the evening was the candidate of the European People's Party.

Puigdemont to challenge ban on standing as MEP

Carles Puigdemont is set to take legal action to defend his rights as European Parliament candidate and for voters' right to cast a vote for him. He could go so far as to challenge the outcome of the May elections.

News in Brief

