Ticker
Trump family sues Deutsche Bank over documents release
By EUOBSERVER
US president Donald Trump and several members of his family on Monday sued Deutsche Bank to stop it from handing over financial records to congressional subpoenas investigating his companies' financial dealings. Trump's lawsuit contends that demands for records by Democrat-controlled House committees have "no legitimate or lawful purpose" and were issued to harass him as president. Deutsche Bank started providing financial records to New York state's attorney general last week.