By EUOBSERVER

Roman Catholic archbishops from Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg have urged Europeans to turn out and vote in the European Parliament elections to combat "the threats of Brexit, populism, and nationalism". "Our vocation as Christians is ... to engage with Europe for the common good," they said in an open letter. The appeal was unusual, Luxembourg archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich said, but Europe was facing a "threat", he added.