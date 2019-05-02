Thursday

2nd May 2019

Ticker

Archbishops urge EU citizens to vote against populism

By

Roman Catholic archbishops from Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg have urged Europeans to turn out and vote in the European Parliament elections to combat "the threats of Brexit, populism, and nationalism". "Our vocation as Christians is ... to engage with Europe for the common good," they said in an open letter. The appeal was unusual, Luxembourg archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich said, but Europe was facing a "threat", he added.

EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland

At more than €100bn, Poland has received more EU funding that any other member state since 2004. The European Commission now wants Warsaw to contribute more to EU cohesion funds, join the euro, and stop backsliding on rule of law.

Exclusive

Ombudsman backs EUobserver on MEP expenses

The European Parliament should have granted access to documents on a decision about how transparent MEPs should be in future with their office expenses, says EU Ombudsman.

Opinion

A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy

The knock-on affects from a 'war on drugs' in Europe is creating problems in Albania - and as far afield as Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

News in Brief

  1. Orban meets Salvini to forge European pact
  2. French-Italian squabble over 500th anniversary of da Vinci
  3. Four out of 10 young Greeks out of work
  4. Spike in EU antisemitic attacks prompts alarm
  5. UK pays €58m to scrap no-deal Brexit ferry deals
  6. Young Brits might not bother to vote in EU poll
  7. Top EU official ponders 'mess' of next set of British MEPs
  8. Airbnb gets provisional EU green light

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  3. Rule of law: it's time the EU Council said 'yes'
  4. EU ignores Hungary veto on Israel, posing wider questions
  6. Angels & demons clash in Europe's culture wars
  7. EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products
  8. EU top court backs Canada trade deal in ruling

