Wednesday

1st May 2019

Ticker

Archbishops urge EU citizens to vote against populism

By

Roman Catholic archbishops from Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg have urged Europeans to turn out and vote in the European Parliament elections to combat "the threats of Brexit, populism, and nationalism". "Our vocation as Christians is ... to engage with Europe for the common good," they said in an open letter. The appeal was unusual, Luxembourg archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich said, but Europe was facing a "threat", he added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy

The knock-on affects from a 'war on drugs' in Europe is creating problems in Albania - and as far afield as Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Bangladesh and the Philippines.

EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products

A public petition from people around Europe demanded the European Commission prohibit trade with Israeli settlements. But the Brussels-executive rejected the request, telling reporters it has no legal basis to act on the matter.

EU top court backs Canada trade deal in ruling

The European Court of Justice ruled on Tuesday that the EU-Canada free trade agreement, and its controversial dispute settlement mechanism, is in line with the bloc's rules.

News in Brief

  1. Estonia parliament in EU flag row
  2. Archbishops urge EU citizens to vote against populism
  3. EU alarmed by potential loss of lives in Venezuela
  4. EU wary of Palestine's financial collapse
  5. Sweden Democrats not invited to join Salvini group
  6. Trump family sues Deutsche Bank over documents release
  7. Jourova: Danske Bank investigation not shelved
  8. Barnier: UK parties should reach deal this week

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  2. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  3. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  4. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  5. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  9. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  10. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  12. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan

Latest News

  1. EU ignores Hungary veto on Israel, posing wider questions
  2. A fundamental contradiction in EU drug policy
  3. Angels & demons clash in Europe's culture wars
  4. EU rejects public call to ban Israeli settler products
  5. EU top court backs Canada trade deal in ruling
  6. Merkel summit relaunches Kosovo-Serbia talks
  7. Spitzenkandidaten debate in Maastricht minus Weber
  8. Puigdemont to challenge ban on standing as MEP

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us