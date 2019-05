By EUOBSERVER

Former Estonian prime minister Taavi Roivas has urged the parliament speaker, Henn Polluaas, to replace EU flags in the Estonian parliament after Polluaas, a eurosceptic, had them removed following his confirmation. "Throwing out a flag isn't simply a matter of decoration, but it has a symbolic meaning and symbols matter," Roivas said, with his Reform Party submitting a formal request for a U-turn on the flag decision Tuesday.