By EUOBSERVER

The EU has urged Venezuela to "avoid the loss of lives" after the army clashed with supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaido in Caracas Tuesday. "The European Union rejects any form of violence and calls for utmost restraint," foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said. Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has accused Guaido of a failed coup, but most EU states and the US have said he ought to take power.