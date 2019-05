By EUOBSERVER

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban hopes to forge a European pact with Italy's Matteo Salvini at a meeting in Budapest on Thursday. In an interview with La Stampa, Orban said "the EPP is preparing to commit suicide and wants to tie itself to the left...we need to find another path via cooperation with Europe's right wing". On migration, Orban called Salvini the "most important person in Europe today".