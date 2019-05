By EUOBSERVER

Greece (18.5 percent), Spain (14 percent), and Italy (10.2 percent) have the highest unemployment rates in the EU, compared to the EU average (6.6 percent) and to Germany (3.2 percent) and the Czech Republic (1.2 percent) at the lower end, according to European Commission statistics out Tuesday. The Greek figure was lower than last January (20.6 percent), but unemployment for under 25s was 39 percent, the statistics said.