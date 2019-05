By EUOBSERVER

Violent antisemitic incidents in Europe went up from 342 in 2017 to 387 last year, according to the European Jewish Congress (EJC). Numbers of incidents including harassment, vandalism, as well as physical assault went up by 74 percent in France and 70 percent in Germany. "Antisemitism has recently progressed to the point of calling into question the very continuation of Jewish life in Europe," EJC head Moshe Kantor said.