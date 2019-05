By EUOBSERVER

US firm Airbnb was a digital service provider free to operate across the EU, a senior jurist, Maciej Szupunar, at the EU court in Luxembourg said Tuesday in a non-binding opinion. A French holiday firm had brought the original case, saying Airbnb was a real estate agent and ought to respect local restrictions. The EU court opinion, which the verdict usually follows, said it was "an information society service".