Ticker
Top EU official ponders 'mess' of next set of British MEPs
By EUOBSERVER
The election of 73 British MEPs on 23 May, just to get rid of them when Britain leaves the EU, perhaps in October, would create a "messy" situation, European Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said in Warsaw Wednesday. "We cannot be in a situation where some MEPs have a partial mandate," he said, but the MEPs' election of a new commission president via a "temporary majority" could cause "questions and troubles".