By EUOBSERVER

The election of 73 British MEPs on 23 May, just to get rid of them when Britain leaves the EU, perhaps in October, would create a "messy" situation, European Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said in Warsaw Wednesday. "We cannot be in a situation where some MEPs have a partial mandate," he said, but the MEPs' election of a new commission president via a "temporary majority" could cause "questions and troubles".