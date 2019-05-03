By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Merkel has excluded cooperation between the European Christian Democrats and right-wing populist parties after the European elections after Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban supported co-operation on migration policy with Italian far-right leader Matteo Salvini's planned new EU group. During a visit to Nigeria Merkel, repeated her support for the centre-right's leading candidate Manfred Weber, saying "there will be no cooperation with right-wing parties after the election," Spiegel reported.