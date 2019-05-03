Ticker
Liberal Democrats make gains in English local elections
By EUOBSERVER
The Conservatives suffered a big backlash over Brexit in Thursday's council and mayoral elections in England and Northern Ireland, where Labour and Ukip also lost seats while the Liberal Democrats, the Greens, and independent candidates gained support compared to the 2015 elections. Independent candidates won on average 25 percent of the vote where they were standing, the BBC reported. No local elections were held in Scotland and Wales.