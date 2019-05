By EUOBSERVER

Some 52 percent of Germans wanted deeper ties with the EU, while 27 percent said it was better off on its own, according to a poll by ARD-Deutschlandtrend. The pro-EU figure was down five points on April, while the anti-EU one rose by two points. Support grew marginally for left-wing parties and stayed the same for centre-right and far-right ones. Some 81 percent also said climate change was a priority.