Ticker
Spain to shelter Venezuela opposition fugitive
By EUOBSERVER
Spain has said it would give shelter to Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez and his family after they sought refuge in its embassy in Caracas from government forces. Four people have died in street clashes this week, as Lopez' ally, the EU-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, called on army chiefs to defect. Spain has extensive oil interests in Venezuela, but the political crisis there has not yet affected its investments.