Estonia's new interior minister Mart Helme, from the far-right EKRE party in the ruling coalition, called Estonian president Kersti Kaljulaid an "emotionally heated woman" after she walked out of the swearing-in ceremony of his EKRE colleague, technology and trade minister Marti Kuusik. She did it following media reports that Kusik was guilty of domestic violence, prompting a police enquiry, which saw him quickly resign, despite calling the reports "slander".