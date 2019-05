By EUOBSERVER

Some 600,000 of the 3m EU nationals in the UK have already applied for the "settled status" they need to stay after Brexit, British authorities said Wednesday, adding that there were zero refusals in the first 200,000 applications in a pilot scheme. The European Commission said the same day British 18-year olds can apply until 16 May to get a free European rail pass under its so-called DiscoverEU scheme.