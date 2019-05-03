By EUOBSERVER

Europeans have "lost our collective libido" and "don't love each other" any more, European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has told German daily Handelsblatt on the rising popularity of anti-EU parties across the continent . Brexit was a "special case", he added, because the UK's EU "bride" had been attacked in British media for the past 40 years, he added. "The bride was systematically reviled and then rejected," Juncker said.