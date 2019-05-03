Ticker
EU campaign video hits 75m views in one week
By EUOBSERVER
With 75m views in just one week, the European Parliament says its election awareness campaign film "Choose Your Future" has beaten all earlier records, figures updated on Thursday showed.The three-minute film documents the moments when new-born children come into this world across Europe and aims to make viewers reflect on why they vote. The Europe-wide elections are held in all EU countries between 23 and 26 May.
