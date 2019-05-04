By EUOBSERVER

The EU did nothing extraordinary in recently issuing a UN statement on Israel on behalf of 27 countries despite Hungary having vetoed the text, an EU spokesperson said following Hungarian complaints. "EU member states can take the initiative to speak as a group," the spokesperson told EUobserver. The statement, which used formulas such as "the EU says", rehearsed "common positions" previously agreed by the EU-28, including Hungary, the spokesperson added.