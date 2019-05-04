Saturday

4th May 2019

Ticker

EU justifies handling of Hungary veto on Israel

By

The EU did nothing extraordinary in recently issuing a UN statement on Israel on behalf of 27 countries despite Hungary having vetoed the text, an EU spokesperson said following Hungarian complaints. "EU member states can take the initiative to speak as a group," the spokesperson told EUobserver. The statement, which used formulas such as "the EU says", rehearsed "common positions" previously agreed by the EU-28, including Hungary, the spokesperson added.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Opinion

EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate

Europe has to come to grips with the fact that the balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China differs profoundly between EU member states, be that Greece, Italy, Luxembourg or Germany.

Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance

Hungary's Orban has hinted at leaving the EPP for Italy's far-right Salvini, saying it will be difficult to remain in the centre-right political family if it allied with leftist parties after the European Parliament elections.

Analysis

EU purchase of US gas serves dual purpose

The EU wants to diversify the sources where it gets its natural gas from - while importing more liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US could also slightly appease Donald Trump.

News in Brief

  1. EU justifies handling of Hungary veto on Israel
  2. EU campaign video hits 75m views in one week
  3. Hungary to complain after EU ignored its Israel veto
  4. Top candidates clash on EU army plan in pre-election debate
  5. EU nationals applying in large numbers to stay in post-Brexit UK
  6. Europeans 'don't love each other' any more, Juncker says
  7. EU to defend Cuba investors from US lawsuits
  8. US echoes Danish worries on China in Greenland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK
  2. EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate
  3. World Press Freedom: Can EU take the global lead?
  4. Small countries can wield big influence in Brussels, study says
  5. Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance
  6. EU purchase of US gas serves dual purpose
  7. EU is not a 'cash cow', commission tells Poland
  8. Ombudsman backs EUobserver on MEP expenses

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us