By EUOBSERVER

At 22 percent, support for Marine Le Pen's nationalist National Rally (RN) is slightly ahead of president Emmanuel Macron's Republic on Move party (21.5 percent) in an Ipsos survey published on Sunday ahead of EU elections on 26 May in France. The conservative LR was polled third (13.5 percent), EELV Greens (8.5 percent), LFI leftists (8 percent), PS social democrats (5.5 percent) and DLF (Debout la France) (5 percent).