By EUOBSERVER

Spain's Supreme Court overturned on Sunday a ban imposed by the country's Central Electoral Board preventing Carles Puigdemont, exiled former Catalonian president, from running as an MEP in the European elections. The court found no legal grounds to bar Puigdemont, who is living in exile in Belgium, or two of his colleagues, adding that fleeing the country did not invalidate his "fundamental right" to stand as a candidate.