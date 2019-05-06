By EUOBSERVER

Relations within Italy's coalition government of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the nationalist-conservative League worsened over the weekend, as 5-Star called for the League's junior transport minister, Armando Siri, to step down after allegedly having accepted a bribe from a windfarm entrepreneur. Siri has denied wrongdoing, but 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio urged League leader Matteo Salvini on Sunday to tell Siri to resign ahead of Wednesday's cabinet.