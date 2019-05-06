Ticker
China urges EU to join 'Belt and Road' initiative
By EUOBSERVER
China's EU ambassador Zhang Ming urged EU countries to join China's 'Belt and Road' infrastructure initiative at a Brussels event Monday. "We welcome more European countries getting involved [...], no matter if individually or as a bloc," he said, adding: "we need new and constructive approach rather than waste time on suspicion". Over 12 member states are involved so far, but the EU recently described China as a "systemic rival".