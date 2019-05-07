By EUOBSERVER

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban said on Monday his Fidesz party no longer supports Manfred Weber, the European People's Party (EPP)'s lead candidate to be the EU Commission's next president. The European People's Party and Orban agreed to suspend the Fidesz's membership last month. "Weber has said he does not want to be commission president with the votes of the Hungarians," Orban said, describing this as an "insult" to Hungarians.