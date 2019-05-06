Monday

6th May 2019

Ticker

Orban withdraws support for Weber's presidency bid

By

Hungary's prime minister Viktor Orban said on Monday his Fidesz party no longer supports Manfred Weber, the European People's Party (EPP)'s lead candidate to be the EU Commission's next president. The European People's Party and Orban agreed to suspend the Fidesz's membership last month. "Weber has said he does not want to be commission president with the votes of the Hungarians," Orban said, describing this as an "insult" to Hungarians.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

Focus

US climate scepticism irks Arctic foreign ministers

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo meets Russia's Sergey Lavrov and other Arctic foreign ministers, amidst a row over climate change. Pompeo is also likely to warn against Chinese advances in the Arctic.

Opinion

EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate

Europe has to come to grips with the fact that the balance of opportunities and challenges presented by China differs profoundly between EU member states, be that Greece, Italy, Luxembourg or Germany.

News in Brief

  1. Orban withdraws support for Weber's presidency bid
  2. China urges EU to join 'Belt and Road' initiative
  3. UN warns one million species risk dying out
  4. Portuguese socialists defend post-EU bailout austerity
  5. Italian government coalition in trouble over 'bribe'
  6. Macron slightly behind Le Pen in EU election poll
  7. North Macedonia elects pro-EU president
  8. Court gives Puigdemont green light to stand as MEP

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  2. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  3. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions
  4. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  5. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  10. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  11. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality

Latest News

  1. Turkey drills for gas in Cyprus' waters, prompting EU outcry
  2. US climate scepticism irks Arctic foreign ministers
  3. Inconvenient Facebook truths ahead of EU election
  4. EU leaders discuss bloc's future in Sibiu This WEEK
  5. EU's internal dynamics must be part of 'China' debate
  6. World Press Freedom: Can EU take the global lead?
  7. Small countries can wield big influence in Brussels, study says
  8. Orban edges closer to Salvini's anti-migrant alliance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us