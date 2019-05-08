Wednesday

8th May 2019

Ticker

Four EU capitals in bid to host new EU labour agency

Four EU capitals, Nicosia (Cyprus), Sofia (Bulgaria), Riga (Latvia) and Bratislava (Slovakia) have applied to host the future European Labour Authority (ELA) that will help member states implement Union legislation relevant for 1.4 million EU citizens working in another EU state and the two million workers in the road transport sector who cross intra-EU borders on a regular basis. The European Council will pick the winner on 13 June.

Stalling on VAT reform costing billions, says Commission

German media outlet Correctiv, along with other newsrooms, have revealed how criminals annually cheat EU states out of billions in VAT fraud. The EU Commission says solutions exist - but member states refuse to budge on tax unanimity.

EU leaders to have first talk on bloc's next top jobs

The discussion in Sibiu will focus on the 'how', rather than the 'who', on a successor to Jean-Claude Juncker. EU leaders will also have to decide on Donald Tusk's successor, the next EU's foreign affairs chief, and ECB president.

