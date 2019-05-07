Tuesday

Four EU capitals, Nicosia (Cyprus), Sofia (Bulgaria), Riga (Latvia) and Bratislava (Slovakia) have applied to host the future European Labour Authority (ELA) that will help member states implement Union legislation relevant for 1.4 million EU citizens working in another EU state and the two million workers in the road transport sector who cross intra-EU borders on a regular basis. The European Council will pick the winner on 13 June.

