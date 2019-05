By EUOBSERVER

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Monday focussed on new economic opportunities as ice melts in the Arctic. Speaking at the Arctic Council in Rovaniemi, Finland, he said it houses 13 percent of the world's undiscovered oil, 30 percent of its undiscovered gas, uranium, rare earth minerals, gold, diamonds and fish. He said Russia is behaving aggressively in the area and China's actions need to be watched closely.