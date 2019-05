By EUOBSERVER

Thousands of Czech citizens demonstrated in Prague's Old Town Square on Monday against billionaire prime minister Andrej Babis' appointment of Marie Benesova as new justice minister. The protestors fear she could try to clear Babis of charges linked to a €2m EU subsidy scam. Police charged Babis last year with fraud, and called on prosecutors to indict him last month. Babis has consistently rejected the accusations.