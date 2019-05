By EUOBSERVER

EU Council president Donald Tusk aims to agree on the post-election senior European jobs, such as EU Commission presidency, quickly, an EU source said ahead of the Sibiu summit. Tusk will inform EU leaders on his intentions on "how to manage nominations". In 2014, it took leaders three meetings to agree. "For Tusk, the question will be whether one can do it in less-than-three goes," the official added.